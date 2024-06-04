Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 10.7% in May

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,347. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 2.01. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

