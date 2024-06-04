Bittensor Price Reaches $395.69 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $395.69 or 0.00559782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $28.50 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,883,139 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,878,937. The last known price of Bittensor is 381.022768 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $34,879,136.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

