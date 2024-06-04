BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.42 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.42 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,198.92 or 0.99948461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00107025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,292,364 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998774 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.