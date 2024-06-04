Bitcoin Diamond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,767.35 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $25,767.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00084846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012071 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

