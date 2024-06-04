Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $256.89 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and $256.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,714,834 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
