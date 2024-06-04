BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 8,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

BioRem Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get BioRem alerts:

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 million for the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.