BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.65.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $275,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.