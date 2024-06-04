Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.