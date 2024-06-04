Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000681 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

