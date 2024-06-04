Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,852. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.44 and its 200 day moving average is $328.06.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.