Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. 7,328,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

