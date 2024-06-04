Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,190,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. 18,376,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,804,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

