Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,675,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

