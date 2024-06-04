Beldex (BDX) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $201.92 million and $1.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.17 or 0.05456393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00050349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,693,562 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,313,562 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

