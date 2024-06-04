BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $229.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.15. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. BeiGene's quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

