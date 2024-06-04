Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.8 days.

Becle Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Becle stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.