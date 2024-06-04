Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.8 days.
Becle Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Becle stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
About Becle
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Becle
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.