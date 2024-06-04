Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 289,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

