Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $972,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 379,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

