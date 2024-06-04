Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $353.38. 1,475,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $357.59. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

