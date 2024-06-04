Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.75. 405,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,042. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.