Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38,415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.43. 705,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,052. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

