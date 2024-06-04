Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,509 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 451,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

