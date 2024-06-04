Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 529,284 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.