Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 2,190,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

