Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05 and $3.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 5,310,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

