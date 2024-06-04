Bard Associates Inc. Sells 8,434 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.91% of PowerFleet worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

PowerFleet Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 203,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,433. The company has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.