Bard Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.