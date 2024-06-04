Bard Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,158,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Mama’s Creations accounts for 2.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MAMA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 112,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

