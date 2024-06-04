Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $88,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,526 shares of company stock valued at $385,424. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 24,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,237. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.78 million, a PE ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

