Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,391,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,311.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 594,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

