Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.12. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

