Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.54% of Joint worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Joint by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 28,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.17 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

