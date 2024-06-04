Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up about 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 125,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.