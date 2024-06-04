Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. 223,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

