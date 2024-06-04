Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises about 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.56. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.