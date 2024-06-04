Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 3,975 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Rimini Street worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 176,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 318,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Rimini Street by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 576,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 379,709 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,014. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rimini Street news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,720.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,547 shares of company stock valued at $368,170. 41.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

