Barclays Trims Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Target Price to $610.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $618.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $510.40. 260,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.73. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $334.09 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

