Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 33,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Barclays by 16.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

