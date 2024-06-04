Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 10,328 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 429,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

