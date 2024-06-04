Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.16

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 534520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

