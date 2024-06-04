Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Down to $52.46

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.46, but opened at $44.10. Axos Financial shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 1,351,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

