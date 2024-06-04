Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 1.9% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.69% of Axon Enterprise worth $133,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.53. 401,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.