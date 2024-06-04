Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison
Insider Activity at Avery Dennison
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:AVY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. 531,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $162.32 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.