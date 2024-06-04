Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,628 shares of company stock worth $2,621,128. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. 531,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $162.32 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

