Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.