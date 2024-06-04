Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.