Avalanche Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $34.98 or 0.00050575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.75 billion and approximately $361.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,548,099 coins and its circulating supply is 393,201,729 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

