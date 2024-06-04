Avalanche Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $34.98 or 0.00050575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.75 billion and approximately $361.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017310 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003101 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000134 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,548,099 coins and its circulating supply is 393,201,729 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
