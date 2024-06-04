Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADP opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

