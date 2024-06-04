Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Critical Comparison

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autohome and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%.

This table compares Autohome and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 25.69% 8.24% 6.39% Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion N/A $286.40 million $2.11 13.56 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

