AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 6,170,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,979,527. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.