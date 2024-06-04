Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after acquiring an additional 583,078 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.