Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in May

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 223,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

